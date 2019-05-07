ITV crime drama The Bay to return to Morecambe for second series

Popular ITV crime drama The Bay is to return for a second series.

The show, which was largely filmed in Morecambe, aired the final episode of its first series last Wednesday.

The programme, which attracted millions of viewers during its six week run, starred actress Morven Christie in the lead as police family liaison officer DS Lisa Armstrong.

The news of a second series – which will begin filming later this year – is a boost for traders and hoteliers in Morecambe, who have seen interest in the town rise since the show first aired.

Morecambe’s Visitor Information Centre recently posted on social media about the increase in enquiries they had seen, which coincided with a rise in national coverage of Morecambe.

“We’ve had so many enquiries and such positive feedback about Morecambe this year,” they said. “It’s such such an exciting time and a real privilege to be promoting Morecambe.”

Alison Thomas, Visitor Services Officer at Lancaster City Council, said: “It’s certainly been a busy couple of months at Morecambe Visitor Information Centre with face-to-face enquiries over February and March up by 15 per cent on last year. With stunning footage of Morecambe regularly featured on ITV’s The Bay, extensive media coverage of Eden Project’s interest in coming to the town, the unveiling of new artworks in Heysham coupled with a number of events taking place including the Goth Passion Play and ComicCon, not forgetting the unexpected stunning weather, it’s no surprise that we’ve been kept unusually busy for this time of year.”