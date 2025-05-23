ITV crime drama set in Morecambe nominated for two national awards

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 23rd May 2025, 10:26 BST

ITV drama The Bay – and one of its stars – has have been nominated for two National Television Awards.

The Bay is one of 29 nominees in the Returning Drama category at the annual awards.

And Marsha Thomason, who plays DS Jenn Townsend in the Morecambe-based series, is nominated in the Best Drama Performance category.

The ceremony will be held at the O2 in London on September 10 and broadcast on ITV1.

The Bay has been nominated for two awards. Photo: ITVThe Bay has been nominated for two awards. Photo: ITV
The Bay has been nominated for two awards. Photo: ITV

The fifth series of The Bay aired on ITV1 earlier this year.

The show's Lancaster-based writer Daragh Carville posted on X encouraging people to vote.

"Voting for the National TV Awards is now open with The Bay up for Best Returning Drama and Marsha Thomason for Best Drama Performance," he tweeted.

"Vote vote vote!"

You can vote online at https://www.nationaltvawards.com/

The closing date for votes is Friday May 30 at 11pm.

The Bay first aired on ITV1 in 2019, and returned for its fifth series earlier this year.

