It's official! Lancaster motorway services are the second worst in the country

Lancaster Services South is the second least popular out of 119 services analysed, according to a survey of 31,000 visitors by watchdog Transport Focus.

The Moto-owned services received an overall satisfaction rating of 83%.

The services opened in 1965 with the name Forton Services, and was the second service station to open on the M6 after Charnock Richard – which was named third worst in the survey.

Lancaster Services at Forton.

In recent years the services’ name changed to Lancaster.

Hartshead Moor East on the M62 near Huddersfield was named the worst, with an overall satisfaction rating of just 80%.

The services is on the busiest route across the Pennines from Lancashire to Yorkshire.

The ranking was topped by Moto's Rugby services on the M6 in Warwickshire.

This was the only location to score 100%.

Meanwhile, 31% said they felt tired, stressed or frustrated when they arrived at a services, but just 7% had those feelings when they left.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: "Many of us, when we think services, think about stopping for a toilet break - it's reassuring to see that these are consistently highly rated.

"Our survey shows motorway service operators deliver good overall customer experience and facilities, but visitors don't always feel they get value for money.

"Services continue to do a good job of their most important safety function - allowing drivers to rest and relax before getting back on the road."

Visitors to services were asked for their views on the toilets, staff, value of the food and drink, electric vehicle charging, and the impact their visit had on their mood.

The survey was carried out between May 25 and July 17.

- Here are Britain's top five motorway services based on their overall satisfaction score, according to the Transport Focus survey:

1. Rugby (M6): 100%

2. Donington Park (M1): 99%

3. Blackburn with Darwen (M65): 99%

4. Strensham North (M5): 99%

5. Medway East (M2): 99%

- Here are the worst five:

1. Hartshead Moor East (M62): 80%

2. Lancaster South (M6): 83%

3. Charnock Richard South (M6): 83%

4. Birchanger Green (M11): 83%