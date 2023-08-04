In a post on the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership website it states: “Due to the unprecedented number of speeding concerns we continue to receive relating to 20mph limits, we have made the difficult decision to pause the assessment of newly received 20mph limit concerns from the 1st July 2023 onwards, in order to concentrate on properly assessing and appropriately responding to existing 20mph limit concerns.”

"You cannot write this”

The news has been met with outrage from Lancashire councillors.

20mph zones are widespread around schools, play areas and residential areas.

Farington East councillor Paul Wharton-Hardman said: “I cannot believe that rather than addressing the concerns of the community and tackling the issues head on from many residents, they’ve basically turned off the reporting as there are too many incidents! You cannot write this.

"It’s literally like the three monkeys “hear see and speak no evil’.’"

Councillor Wharton-Hardman says he has always been told by police that any issues raised around speeding must first be reported to the Road Safety Partnership, which has a ‘submit concern’ page on it’s website.

Coun Wharton-Hardman added: “This isn’t specific to one area, it is affecting the whole of Lancashire.

This is the official announcment from the Road Safety Partnership, on their website

"Residents are quite rightly complaining about speeding in residential roads, near schools and playgrounds, and they’re asked to report it.

"They do, and it’s now not being addressed. It seems bonkers.”

He and fellow South Ribble councillor Jacky Alty have written to Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans about the situation.

What does the MP say?

South Ribble councillor Paul Wharton-Hardman

In response Mr Evans said: “Clearly ensuring road users stick to the safe and appropriate speed limits has to be a priority for the police and local authorities and I am pleased you have brought this to my attention.“I have raised this with both the Police and Crime Commissioner and Lancashire County Council.”

"Fallen on deaf ears”

The councillors also claim that several Freedom of Information requests to Lancashire Police show there has been no fixed penalties issues for speeding in 20mph zones for many years, and say that “numerous” reports about persistent speeding problems submitted to Lancashire County Council “seem to have fallen on deaf ears.”