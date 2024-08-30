Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Online applications for Lancashire school places will go live from Sunday September 1.

Parents and carers will be able apply online for children who are either starting primary school or moving to secondary school in September 2025.

It's important to submit a timely online application for your child's school place for September 2025 to give yourself the best chance of securing your preferred school.

The closing dates for applications for primary school are January 15 2025. The closing dates for applications for secondary schools October 31 2024.

It will soon be time to apply for Lancaster and Morecambe school places.

While all applications received up to the closing date are given equal priority, if you miss the deadline, a late application may reduce your chance of getting your preference of school.

You must apply even if a brother or sister is already at the school, or if the school is linked to your child's nursery.

Please read the admissions criteria for your chosen school on the website, or get a copy from them.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for Education and Skills, said: "Applying online is quick and easy and whole process should only take a few minutes.

“Everyone needs to apply as no-one will be automatically allocated a place.

“Parents and carers should also plan how their child will get to school as part of the admissions process and check whether they qualify for travel assistance.

“If you need any support in making your application, our admissions team will be happy to help.”

Your child may be able to get free transport to school, depending on how far the walk is. There is also support for families on low incomes.

If travel cost is an important factor in your school preference, please check the guidance on our website, or call 01254 220747.

For more information go to https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/children-education-families/schools/