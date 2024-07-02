The march of time is ruthless, one moment you are young and cool and the next you are ‘the old people’. It starts slowly and creeps up on you, suddenly you no longer recognise the names of artists in the charts and a whole glossaries-worth of new slang terms are being used here, there and everywhere.

If you’ve started noticing your kids using the hip new slang words they’ve come across on the internet - or TikTok, they have probably come from TikTok - you might be wondering what they mean. And more importantly if they are saying things that are not age appropriate!

So we have dived into the depths of urban dictionary and KnowYourMemes to find out what some of the hottest internet slang words actually mean! Make sure to click through all the pages of our gallery below!

Internet slang

Rizz A very popular bit of slang at the minute, it is derived from the more familiar word charisma. It is used to refer to someone who has "game" when it comes to romantic pursuits.

Aura One that has become increasingly popular in 2024, according to KnowYourMeme it is used to "compliment individuals, often athletes, for their high level of magnitude, ability, or perceived power". With the Euros still going on, you might have heard your kids using it.

Sus Even those of us who are more seasoned in years can probably work this one out - yes, it is short for suspicious. It apparently was popularised by the hit video game Among Us - and that's why your kids might be using it.