Interactive event in Lancaster will give people chance to 'walk in footsteps' of refugees

As part of Refugee Week – which takes place during the third week of June – Lancaster Town Hall’s Banqueting Suite will be hosting a free experiential installation, Escape to Safety.

The Escape to Safety exhibition, on Thursday June 19 from 1.30-8pm, gives people a simulated experience of asylum seeking.

Participants ‘walk in the shoes’ of refugees as they listen to the stories of an Eritrean, an Iranian and a Sudanese refugee who found safety in Lancaster, and are given the chance to learn some of the realities beyond the media headlines.

The exhibition explores some of the challenges of the UK asylum system as well as why refugees leave their countries and are sometimes forced to enter the UK illegally.

The exhibition has been designed by Global Link's Gisela Renolds (pictured right).

Gisela Renolds, the designer of the exhibition, said: “We have been working with this exhibition since 1999 and found that, apart from meeting refugees, it is one of the best ways of understanding what it feels like to be an asylum seeker in the UK. It gets beyond social media headlines and describes the realities of the asylum experience.”

From 7-8.30pm Lancaster and Morecambe City of Sanctuary are also hosting a panel of speakers from local charities who will explain where refugees are coming from and why, how they are settling in the Lancaster district and how the asylum system can be improved to make it work better for the UK taxpayer and local communities.

The event will be chaired by city councillor Caroline Jackson.

There will be an opportunity for questions and discussion.

The Escape to Safety exhibition was created in 1999 and has toured schools, churches and town centres since then. It is owned and operated by Global Link, a Development Education Centre who deliver global education and community heritage workshops and training for schools and the wider community, as well as English classes and integration support for asylum seekers and refugees in the Lancaster district.

Lancaster and Morecambe City of Sanctuary is a local charity initiated in 2015 to support asylum seekers and refugees who were being dispersed to the Lancaster district for the first time.