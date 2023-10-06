Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paraplegic amputee Shaun has been a wheelchair user for more than 32 years after a road accident changed his life dramatically at the age of 20.

And next October he will put his strength and skills to the test when he becomes the first paralysed amputee to canoe 174km down the lower Zambezi over five days.

"​I am always looking for the next big challenge to push my own boundaries and inspire others to push theirs when they are faced with a barrier," he said.

"This is no easy challenge as I will be out of my comfort zone with regards the needs I require as a wheelchair user."

Shaun will be raising money for three charities - Whizz Kidz, Spinal Research and Mtendere Mission Hospital.

Whizz Kidz is the UK leading charity for young wheelchair users. They create opportunities for young wheelchair users to get the equipment, skills and confidence to go further.

Spinal Research is the UK’s leading charity funding research around the world to develop effective treatments for spinal cord Injury.

Mtendere Mission Hospital is a hospital in Zambia which need wheelchairs.

It's a non profit-making institution belonging to the Zambian Catholic Diocese of Monze.

The hospital is located in Chirundu, small township of the southern province of Zambia, right in the Zambezi valley bordering with Zimbabwe, about 150km from the Capital Lusaka.

Being in a rural area the hospital is surrounded by problems of poverty, is characterised by poor road infrastructure, hunger, disease and unemployment.