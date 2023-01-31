Inquiry to be held into controversial housing plans for Lancaster green space

An Environment Department inspector is due to conduct a two-day inquiry online, starting on Tuesday February 7, into city councillors’ unanimous refusal of planning permission for 78 homes in a meadow off Watery Lane, which is north of Torrisholme Road and Whernside Road.

Skerton city and county councillor Jean Parr is leading the charge on behalf of residents, who want to save the existing green open space, wildlife and beautiful views.

They also complain that the development is too large and will increase flooding and traffic dangers.

Residents, including Couns Jean Parr and Mandy King, protest against plans for a major housing development off Watery Lane, Lancaster. Picture by Coun Phil Black

Oakmere Homes in Kendal are behind the plans, which Lancaster planning committee refused last April after receiving 100 objections.

The site borders Barley Cop Wood, Lancaster Crematorium and Vale of Lane Rugby Club.