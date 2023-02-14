Inquiry held into controversial housing plans for Lancaster green space

Environment Department inspector Daniel Hartley has made two visits to Watery Lane, off Torrisholme Road, to see the site of controversial plans to build 78 houses.

More than 100 residents have objected to the development by Oakmere Homes Kendal.

Mr Hartley has conducted an online inquiry into Oakmere’s appeal against Lancaster planning committee’s unanimous refusal of planning permission.

Residents protest against the housing plans.

Coun Jean Parr, city and county councillor for Skerton, said after the inquiry: “This field is much-loved by residents and visitors alike, supporting their health and well-being.

“It is a jewel, which should be polished and cared for, not ground to dust under a developer’s bulldozer.”

Skerton colleague and planning chair Coun Sandra Thornberry said: “We can only hope that the inspector appreciates what a loss it would be to cover so much of this intriguing meadow with housing.”

At the inquiry she focused on poor access, a pond and the view, describing it as “a unique site in this district”.

A heron at the pond off Watery Lane, Lancaster, where housing is planned.

Coun Dave Brookes spoke of the locality’s ecology, re-enforcing how special the area was.

