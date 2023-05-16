Inquest opens into death of Lancaster dad after tragic accident at Keswick climbing centre

Carl O'Keeffe, 49, died in hospital from his injuries on April 30, 10 days after being injured at Kong Adventure in Keswick.

Mr O'Keeffe was trapped in a narrow tunnel for hours before being rescued by mountain rescue volunteers, caving experts and firefighters.

According to reports, he was with four children when he slipped and became stuck.

The incident was attended by six crews from Cumbria Fire and Rescue, police, Keswick Mountain Rescue, Cumbria Ore Mines Rescue Unit, Great North Air Ambulance and the Northwest Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team.

Mr O'Keeffe was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle where he remained until his death.

