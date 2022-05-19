The inquest into the death of 16-year-old Frank Varey, who drowned in the River Dee in Chester on July 22 last year, was heard at Warrington Coroner's Court on Wednesday May 18.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Frank, from Halton, had died by drowning.

Assistant coroner Jean Harkin recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Frank Varey. Photo: Cheshire Constabulary

A funeral service was held for Frank at Heysham Free Methodist Church on August 5.

In a statement released after his death, his family said: "We are devastated beyond words, Frank was a legend in the boxing world and in life. May our Young King live on forever."

Frank, who had been a member of Sharpstyle ABC boxing gym in Blackpool, had won several National Championship titles and also represented England at the European Junior Championships in 2019.