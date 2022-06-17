Ingleton waterfalls named in UK's top 10

​New research carried out by the Finest Filters team has revealed the most popular falls in the country. The team pulled together a complete list of waterfalls and by counting the associated number of hashtags on Instagram, determined which were the most stunning of all.

And Ingleton Waterfall Trail, which begins in the picturesque village of Ingleton, came in at number six on the chart with 18,476 Instagram hashtags.

The 4.5-mile (8km) trail runs through ancient woodland and across part of the Yorkshire Dales via a series of stunning waterfalls and geological features, including Swilla Glen, Pecca Falls Hollybush Spout, Thornton Force and more.

Ingleton Waterfalls.

Its rich variety of unique geology is one of the key reasons why the site has been designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and the beauty of the area is said to have been a great inspiration for the painter Turner.

Taking the number one spot was Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye which scored 96,922 Instagram hashtags.

"These results really showcase the diverse and natural beauty we have in the UK, and really show us how lucky we are to live amongst such stunning natural wonders,” said Finest Filters marketing director Adam Green..

“As we leave a cold winter behind and spring gathers momentum, now is a great time for the UK public to head out and experience some of the UK’s greatest hidden treasures.

“If there’s one thing the last two years have taught us, it’s how important spending time out in nature is for our health and wellbeing, and that we shouldn’t take it for granted.

Here’s the full top 10 with the number of Instagram hashtags each waterfall scored

1 Fairy Pools, Glenbrittle, Isle of Skye, 96,922

2 Aira Force, Lake District, 33,598

3 High Force, County Durham, 33,374

4 Aber Falls (Rhaedr Fawr), Gwynedd, North Wales, 30,055

5 Glenariff Forest Park, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, 23,221

6 Ingleton Waterfall Trail, Yorkshire Dales, 18,476

7 Pistyll Rhaeadr, Powys, Wales, 14,411

8 Waterfall Country, Brecon Beacons, Wales, 14,187

9 The Falls of Clyde, South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 8,817