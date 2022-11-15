An incredible hike through the rice paddy fields, villages and mountains of Cambodia has been completed by a group of trekkers raising funds for Lancaster’s hospice.

The 31 trekkers finished their challenge at the stunning Angkor Wat, often described as the eighth wonder of the world.

Catherine Butterworth, who works at St John’s Hospice and took part in the trek, said it had been an incredible adventure.

"Everyone has worked so hard and supported each other, and the opportunity to see the beautiful people and countryside of Cambodia was worth enduring the long days of walking in 30 plus degrees heat,” she said.

“So far, the team have raised an absolutely incredible £121,000 – I am so proud of them all. They have taken on this challenge to support their local hospice, and they have done St John’s proud.”

Trekker Hazel Gornall said: “The walking was harder than expected, because you can't train for the heat. We enjoyed seeing new things, like the paddy fields, the birds, the houses and the smiley people of Cambodia. The group chatted, laughed and worked together all day.”

Fellow trekker Victoria Carter Clowes added: “The combination of extreme heat and long walks, coupled with spectacular scenery, world-renowned ancient monuments and good-natured camaraderie meant each day had its highs and lows, but the support and companionship of my fellow trekkers always outweighed any fleeting moments of self-doubt.”

If you’re interested in future overseas adventures to raise funds for St John’s Hospice, email [email protected]

