In pictures: The third Morecambe Pride Festival 2022

Despite the wet weather lots of people joined the colourful pride parade from the Battery down Morecambe promenade.

They then enjoyed plenty of free entertainment on the main stage at The Midland hotel with appearances by Grace Warwick, Smashby, Andy Crosbie as Elton John, Jessie Dale, Channy and Pete Valentine as George Michael.

The event was organised by Out In The Bay, a Lancaster-based charity which works with LGBTQI people and young adults, people who misuse drugs and alcohol, and those living with long-term sexual health conditions.

It’s the third Pride to be held in Morecambe, following on from the success of the Lancaster festivals.

