In pictures: Last Night of the Proms at Lancaster Castle

Historic Lancaster Castle hosted its first Last Night At The Proms on Saturday with a concert performed by the renowned Blackpool Symphony Orchestra.

By Debbie Butler
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:45 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 1:54 pm

The open air concert in the Castle’s Lower Courtyard proved a popular event and was very well attended – as these pictures by Josh Brandwood show.

Debbie Garritty, Duchy Head of Communications, said: “This is the first time we have invited an orchestra to play at Lancaster Castle.

"The orchestra is celebrating its own centenary this year, so this is a unique occasion marking both the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen as Duke of Lancaster and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the BSO.”

A big thank you to Josh Brandwood for his photos of the event.

1. Within these walls

Lancaster Castle provided a dramatic backdrop.

Photo: Josh Brandwood

2. Courtyard concert

The concert was held in the Castle’s Lower Courtyard.

Photo: Josh Brandwood

3. Making music

It was the first time an orchestra had been invited to play at the Castle.

Photo: Josh Brandwood

4. Round of applause

Audience members show their appreciation.

Photo: Josh Brandwood

