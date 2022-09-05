In pictures: Last Night of the Proms at Lancaster Castle
Historic Lancaster Castle hosted its first Last Night At The Proms on Saturday with a concert performed by the renowned Blackpool Symphony Orchestra.
By Debbie Butler
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:45 pm
Updated
Monday, 5th September 2022, 1:54 pm
The open air concert in the Castle’s Lower Courtyard proved a popular event and was very well attended – as these pictures by Josh Brandwood show.
Debbie Garritty, Duchy Head of Communications, said: “This is the first time we have invited an orchestra to play at Lancaster Castle.
"The orchestra is celebrating its own centenary this year, so this is a unique occasion marking both the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen as Duke of Lancaster and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the BSO.”
A big thank you to Josh Brandwood for his photos of the event.
