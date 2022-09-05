In pictures: Last Night of the Proms at Lancaster Castle

The open air concert in the Castle’s Lower Courtyard proved a popular event and was very well attended – as these pictures by Josh Brandwood show.

Debbie Garritty, Duchy Head of Communications, said: “This is the first time we have invited an orchestra to play at Lancaster Castle.

"The orchestra is celebrating its own centenary this year, so this is a unique occasion marking both the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen as Duke of Lancaster and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the BSO.”

A big thank you to Josh Brandwood for his photos of the event.

Within these walls Lancaster Castle provided a dramatic backdrop.

Courtyard concert The concert was held in the Castle's Lower Courtyard.

Making music It was the first time an orchestra had been invited to play at the Castle.

Round of applause Audience members show their appreciation.