In pictures: Lancaster Girl's Grammar School and Lancaster Royal Grammar School prom at Wyrebank, Garstang

Ellie Butler's mother Lauren gave Wyrebank at Garstang a call to see if they could create something as they really wanted to celebrate the end of their GSCEs.

Wyrebank is a private events venue in the heart of Garstang overlooking the Lancaster canal.

Samantha Smith, events and operations manager at Wyrebank, Garstang, said: “Together with the help of local businesses we planned the balloons, decoration, entertainment and food. The tickets went out so fast they were sold in three days!

"Any left over money was decided it would go to help Ukraine, and I am happy to report £400 will be donated to “Save the Children”.

Ellie Butler and Ella Gore, the girls that organised the prom said: “LGGS and LRGS year 11 Prom was a fantastic night where we were able to enjoy the end of GCSEs and also a return to normal, post pandemic.

“We thought given the current war in Ukraine, any profits made should go to a charity that supports families affected.

"Save the children will receive £400 as our chosen charity that helps Ukrainian children affected by the war.”

