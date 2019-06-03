Ian Thomas from Shrewsbury.

IN PICTURES: Apocalyptic theme at annual Morecambe Steampunk festival

Steampunks from all over the country descended on Morecambe over the weekend to experience ‘Steamageddon’.


In line with the apocalyptical theme, there were dinosaurs including Spike the spinosaurus, Ronnie the T-Rex, Rita the Utah raptor and baby hatchlings and dinosaurs.

Sean Lightning and Ian Thomas from Shrewsbury.

1. Weapons at the ready

Tara Thomas and Alison Lightning from Shrewsbury.

2. Firing up the band

Laura Caradonna and Peter Simon from Warrington dress for the Steampunk Festival

3. Expedition ready

Caroline Smith and Maggie Skilton take a rest after travelling from Essex for the Steampunk Festival.

4. Letting off some steam

