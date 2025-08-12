The team was tasked by Holhead Coastguard on Monday to investigate a vessel which had run aground out in the bay.

A sailing craft had unfortunately been caught out by a swiftly receding tide and had run aground in the shallow water.

All was well with the crew on board and the team from BSAR in the Sherp, accompanied by the station officer from Arnside Coastguard Rescue Team, checked to make sure they had a plan for the next tide .

The Sherp and its crew then travelled back across the bay to its base at The Bob-In Cafe at Arnside.

If you see someone in difficulty around the coastline, do not hesitate – simply dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.