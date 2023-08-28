‘Illegal’ motorist was doing 35mph on M6 at Lancaster
A motorist suspected to have entered the UK illegally was arrested after their car was stopped on the M6 at Lancaster.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST
Officers from Lancashire’s Road Police team spotted the vehicle travelling at 35mph in the middle lane of the M6 on Sunday evening.
When they asked the vehicle to stop the driver did so in a live lane.
The motorist was found to have no licence or insurance, and they were arrested on suspicion of illegal entry into the UK.
The car was also seized.