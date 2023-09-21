Iconic steam train Sir Nigel Gresley captured on camera at Bentham Station
The locomotive stopped briefly for water at Bentham Station before heading to the 50th Anniversary Steam Gala, taking place in Pickering, North Yorkshire, until Sunday.
It's exactly 50 years since the North Yorkshire Moors Railway started running passenger services, and this year's gala is a celebration of the last 50 years with a selection of steam locomotives visiting the railway.
The first of these was the LNER A4 pacific locomotive Sir Nigel Gresley in BR blue livery, arriving today, Thursday, but in action from Friday to Sunday, thanks to the Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Trust.