Iconic steam train Sir Nigel Gresley captured on camera at Bentham Station

The historic Sir Nigel Gresley stopped off in Bentham today, and Jayne Walden and her daughter Matilda managed to capture it as it passed through.

The locomotive stopped briefly for water at Bentham Station before heading to the 50th Anniversary Steam Gala, taking place in Pickering, North Yorkshire, until Sunday.

It's exactly 50 years since the North Yorkshire Moors Railway started running passenger services, and this year's gala is a celebration of the last 50 years with a selection of steam locomotives visiting the railway.

The first of these was the LNER A4 pacific locomotive Sir Nigel Gresley in BR blue livery, arriving today, Thursday, but in action from Friday to Sunday, thanks to the Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Trust.

Sir Nigel Gresley The locomotive arrives at Bentham Station. Photo: Jayne Walden

Sir Nigel Gresley Taking a quick break at Bentham. Photo: Jayne Walden

Sir Nigel Gresley Sir Nigel Gresley captured as it pulls into Bentham Station. Photo: Jayne Walden