Iconic steam train Sir Nigel Gresley captured on camera at Bentham Station

The historic Sir Nigel Gresley stopped off in Bentham today, and Jayne Walden and her daughter Matilda managed to capture it as it passed through.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:45 BST

The locomotive stopped briefly for water at Bentham Station before heading to the 50th Anniversary Steam Gala, taking place in Pickering, North Yorkshire, until Sunday.

It's exactly 50 years since the North Yorkshire Moors Railway started running passenger services, and this year's gala is a celebration of the last 50 years with a selection of steam locomotives visiting the railway.

The first of these was the LNER A4 pacific locomotive Sir Nigel Gresley in BR blue livery, arriving today, Thursday, but in action from Friday to Sunday, thanks to the Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Trust.

The locomotive arrives at Bentham Station.

1. Sir Nigel Gresley

The locomotive arrives at Bentham Station. Photo: Jayne Walden

Taking a quick break at Bentham.

2. Sir Nigel Gresley

Taking a quick break at Bentham. Photo: Jayne Walden

Sir Nigel Gresley captured as it pulls into Bentham Station.

3. Sir Nigel Gresley

Sir Nigel Gresley captured as it pulls into Bentham Station. Photo: Jayne Walden

Stopping for water at Bentham Station.

4. Sir Nigel Gresley

Stopping for water at Bentham Station. Photo: Jayne Walden

