News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Iconic Scots Guardsman steam train captured on camera at Carnforth Station

The historic Scots Guardsman was in Carnforth on Sunday, and Bentham mum Jayne Walden and her daughter Matilda managed to capture it as it passed through.

By Gayle Rouncivell
3 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 2:31pm

The locomotive stopped briefly at Carnforth Station before heading north to Carlisle.

On its return journey, Jayne and Matilda were able to film the train as it passed over Ribblehead Viaduct and then pulling into Ribblehead Station.

The viaduct opened in 1875 and carries the Settle to Carlisle railway line.

Matilda – who featured in the Lancaster Guardian last year for breaking the World Record time for assembling a Mr Potato Head – said: “What a beautiful sight! Seeing it close up was wonderful.”

1. Scots Guardsman

The Scots Guardsman captured as it arrives at Carnforth Station.

Photo: Matilda Walden

Photo Sales

2. Scots Guardsman

The Scots Guardsman captured at Carnforth Station.

Photo: Matilda Walden

Photo Sales

3. Scots Guardsman

The Scots Guardsman captured on camera at Carnforth Station.

Photo: Matilda Walden

Photo Sales

4. Scots Guardsman

The Scots Guardsman captured as it pulls into Carnforth Station.

Photo: Matilda Walden

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Carnforth