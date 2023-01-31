Iconic Scots Guardsman steam train captured on camera at Carnforth Station

The historic Scots Guardsman was in Carnforth on Sunday, and Bentham mum Jayne Walden and her daughter Matilda managed to capture it as it passed through.

The locomotive stopped briefly at Carnforth Station before heading north to Carlisle.

On its return journey, Jayne and Matilda were able to film the train as it passed over Ribblehead Viaduct and then pulling into Ribblehead Station.

The viaduct opened in 1875 and carries the Settle to Carlisle railway line.

Matilda – who featured in the Lancaster Guardian last year for breaking the World Record time for assembling a Mr Potato Head – said: “What a beautiful sight! Seeing it close up was wonderful.”

