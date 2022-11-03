Iconic Morecambe Clock Tower set to tick again after being out of action for months

Following an inspection by specialists, Lancaster City Council have given the go ahead for the £12,000 repairs.

The news has been welcomed by 85-year-old John Parkinson, whose petition to the council calling for urgent action attracted hundreds of signatures within days.

John said he was feeling hopeful after receiving a letter from the council explaining how two specialist clock makers had been called in to inspect the clock and mechanism.

John Parkinson with his petition pictured next to the famous clock tower in Morecambe. Photo by Tony North

They had reported that the repairs required were fairly substantial, including a full new mechanism and repairs to the four clock faces, totalling about £12,000.

Charity Slater Lees, the council's assistant facilities manager, admitted, in her letter to John: "The petition, with so many signatures gathered, demonstrates the level of local interest and enthusiasm in seeing the clock in full working order.

"We are all proud of our district's landmarks and historic buildings and I am delighted to let you know that the necessary repair works have been scheduled to go ahead."

The specialists hope it might be possible to repair the clock before Christmas but, if not, soon after.

Charity added in her letter to John: "I hope that you and your friends and family will have many opportunities to enjoy checking the time along our beautiful prom over the years to come."

John, Morecambe born and bred, said: "I'm really glad I launched the petition. I am now much more hopeful. The Clock Tower appears on just about every photograph of Morecambe and it is only right that it should tell the right time."

The grade 2 listed Clock Tower was built in 1905, a gift to his native town by John Robert Birkett, Mayor from 1903-1906.

It was designed by two young architects, Charles Cressey and William Keighley, who were also responsible for the former Barclays Bank building in Euston Road.