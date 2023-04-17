Ice cream van vandalised as gang of up to 20 youths on laughing gas run amok in Lancaster park

The incident took place between 6pm and 9.30pm on Saturday April 15.

There was also evidence of nitrous oxide gas (laughing gas) having been taken, which can prove fatal if inhaled.

Police have CCTV footage of the youths, and will be pursuing an investigation and bringing the culprits for an interview.

The incident happened in Williamson Park on Saturday evening.

A police spokesman said: "Parents, did you know what your children got up to in the Easter holidays?

"On the 15th April between 6pm and 9.30pm 15 to 20 youths damaged an ice cream van and stole a number of items from Williamson Park.

"It is estimated that the damage and stolen items, plus loss of business will cost around £1,200. Several nitrous oxide gas were taken too, which can be fatal if inhaled."