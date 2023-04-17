News you can trust since 1837
Ice cream van vandalised as gang of up to 20 youths on laughing gas run amok in Lancaster park

A gang of up to 20 youths damaged an ice cream van in Williamson Park and stole property from the park, costing the owners around £1,200.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST

The incident took place between 6pm and 9.30pm on Saturday April 15.

There was also evidence of nitrous oxide gas (laughing gas) having been taken, which can prove fatal if inhaled.

Police have CCTV footage of the youths, and will be pursuing an investigation and bringing the culprits for an interview.

The incident happened in Williamson Park on Saturday evening.
A police spokesman said: "Parents, did you know what your children got up to in the Easter holidays?

"On the 15th April between 6pm and 9.30pm 15 to 20 youths damaged an ice cream van and stole a number of items from Williamson Park.

"It is estimated that the damage and stolen items, plus loss of business will cost around £1,200. Several nitrous oxide gas were taken too, which can be fatal if inhaled."

If you know who was involved, contact [email protected] and quote log number LC-20230416-0377