Hundreds of hikers brave freak weather conditions to take part in cancer charity’s Morecambe cross bay walk

The charity’s annual eight-mile guided stroll from Arnside to Grange-over-Sands, which took place on Sunday, saw walkers endure some unseasonable conditions out on the sands, raising £15,800 in the process.

The wet weather failed to dampen walkers’ enthusiasm, even when they were forced to wade through a waist-deep channel which had them encouraging, clapping and cheering each other as they emerged drenched but delighted on the other side.

Taking part was Tony Platt who raised more than £800 in sponsorship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of hardy hikers braved freak weather conditions to complete the Cross Bay Walk.

Tony said: “I had always wanted to do this walk so when the opportunity presented itself signed up together with a mate from Cartmel. We had a great day and got completely soaked just prior to the halfway point, but that that didn’t bother us - or anybody else by the look on peoples’ faces. It was a terrific, and humbling, experience to be so far out in the bay. It takes a fair bit of effort walking on rock, mud and sand for over three hours, so raising donations for such a worthy cause made it all worthwhile!

“Thanks to everyone involved, great organisation, successful fundraising, and a beautiful bay all combining to give us an epic experience.”

The walk was guided by Michael Wilson, from the Guide Over Sands Trust, who did a fantastic job taking the situation in his stride and keeping everyone safe throughout.

Organiser Kat Michaels said: “This is one of the largest amounts of money we have ever raised on a Cross Bay Walk and I would like to thank everyone who took part, Michael and his amazing team and all our volunteers who gave up their time to ensure everyone had a great time, despite the weather.

"Every penny raised will go to help local people coping with a cancer diagnosis or loved one.”