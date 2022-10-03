Hundreds join in Enough is Enough protest march through Lancaster

About 300 people with accompanying music and led by the CWU contingent, who are engaged in strikes across Royal Mail and BT, weaved their way from the Royal Mail offices in Fenton Street around town for a rally in Dalton Square to hear and cheer on speakers.

Joining them was former Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell, in town for an anniversary event in Morecambe marking the last Labour conference held there in 1952.

The city's Enough is Enough march and rally organised by Lancaster and Morecambe TUC was just one of many held across the UK as thousands joined the national day of action.

Speakers represented trade unions, strikers, environmental and rent activists, anti-poverty campaigners, Just Stop Oil, political parties and the Poverty & Truth Commission.

CWU striker Neil Parker told the crowd in Dalton Square that the cost of energy should be at an affordable level and that everyone should have access to a decent home.

"The most obvious point is that those can afford it should pay for it through a just tax system," he said.

L&M TUC president Eugene Doherty said: "This shows the strength of feeling out there, we had about 300 with us today, with strong support for strikers, the public clapping, and we collected over £500 in donations which we will distribute from our strike fund.

"The theme was Enough is Enough; this is just the start, and we will continue to support strikers."

1. Support for the cause Hundreds turned out for the march and rally on Saturday.

2. Unity is strength Campaigners walk along the one way system in Lancaster on Saturday.

3. Time for a song Protesters gather in Dalton Square as part of the Enough is Enough day of action.

4. Labour support John McDonnell MP among the Labour marchers in Lancaster on Saturday.