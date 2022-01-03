Hundreds gather for 'best ever' New Year's Day dip in Morecambe Bay

St John's Hospice's "Big Dip" returned and proved more popular than ever, with hundreds of people signing up for a dip in Morecambe Bay, raising money for St John's to provide care for palliative patients and their families.

'Serious swimmers' took to the sea in wetsuits, some braved it in swimwear, while many others were sponsored to do the Dip in fancy dress. With so many great costumes to choose from, it was a close fought battle, but the winners of the fancy dress competition were The “Where’s Wally” Ladies and taking the prize for the men were Mario, Luigi and The Viking, who are all RNLI volunteers, so quite fitting!

Lisa Morgan, fundraising manager, St John's Hospice, in Lancaster, said: "We can't believe so many people showed up for a dip in the sea so early on New Year's Day!

'Serious swimmers' took to the sea in wetsuits, some braved it in swimwear. Photo credit: Keith Douglas Photography

"We have to thank our community's dedication to supporting their local Hospice. With open water swimming becoming more and more popular, we've had more swimmers than ever before this year, and I think everyone is ready for a bit of fun.