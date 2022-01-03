Hundreds gather for 'best ever' New Year's Day dip in Morecambe Bay
Dippers, swimmers, paddlers and passers-by have made a splash for St John's Hospice this New Year's Day.
St John's Hospice's "Big Dip" returned and proved more popular than ever, with hundreds of people signing up for a dip in Morecambe Bay, raising money for St John's to provide care for palliative patients and their families.
'Serious swimmers' took to the sea in wetsuits, some braved it in swimwear, while many others were sponsored to do the Dip in fancy dress. With so many great costumes to choose from, it was a close fought battle, but the winners of the fancy dress competition were The “Where’s Wally” Ladies and taking the prize for the men were Mario, Luigi and The Viking, who are all RNLI volunteers, so quite fitting!
Lisa Morgan, fundraising manager, St John's Hospice, in Lancaster, said: "We can't believe so many people showed up for a dip in the sea so early on New Year's Day!
"We have to thank our community's dedication to supporting their local Hospice. With open water swimming becoming more and more popular, we've had more swimmers than ever before this year, and I think everyone is ready for a bit of fun.
!I have to thank all our amazing volunteers who have helped make this event happen, the RNLI and Morecambe Sailing Club for keeping everyone safe, Beyond Radio keeping everyone entertained, and SHC Hire, Morecambe for keeping everyone warm with heated changing rooms and everyone else who has made this such an amazing day by taking part or cheering on!"