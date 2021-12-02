Human remains found after gales uproot tree in Lancaster Priory churchyard

The mighty Wych Elm in Lancaster Priory churchyard which was around 240-years-old was uprooted during Storm Arwen.

The elm tree, known as the Wych Elm, which had stood in the grounds of Lancaster Priory for 240 years, came down last Friday night during gusts reaching up to 100mph in parts of the UK.

The Vicar of Lancaster said the priory would work to identify the remains and inform relatives.

Rev Leah Vasey-Saunders said they would "re-bury the bone with dignity and a prayer".