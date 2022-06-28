How you can help single dad and son who lost everything in Morecambe house fire

The fire happened on Globe Drive in Morecambe around 4.40am on Sunday morning, as reported by the Lancaster Guardian.

Now a good friend of the single dad, Tom Howard, has set up a fundraising page trying to raise £2,500.

Tom said on his justgiving page: “Unfortunately our good friend and neighbours house has caught on fire in the early hours of this morning and he has lost so much.

A fundraiser has been launched for a single dad and his son who have lost everything in a Morecambe house fire.

"He is a single dad and now needs his community to help him.

"His poor son has lost everything in his room and the rest of the house is a complete mess and unliveable so they now have to find somewhere to stay.

"I would be grateful for everyone’s help in raising as much as possible for this family, no matter how big or small your donations every bit will help.”

Jenna McBride has also put out an appeal on her Facebook page saying: “Hello can anyone help a son and his dad with clothes and shoes and essentials and hygiene products, snack foods, pot noodles, biscuits, crisps, sandwich stuff etc size 10-11 shoes and shoes size 3 men's clothes medium and size 9 shoes. This is due to a house fire on Globe Drive Morecambe on Sunday morning please ring me on 07546 971993 thanks all will help thank you.”

To donate on Tom’s page visit here