How you can help refugees and asylum seekers arriving in Lancaster

Families are beginning to arrive in the Lancaster district from Ukraine, while asylum seekers are also being housed in a hotel in the city.

Many of those arriving have brought very few belongings with them, and local residents are now rallying round to help where they can.

An event organised by the Facebook group Lancaster Hosting Ukrainians is being held at Christ Church in Wyresdale Road, Lancaster, on Saturday, where you can take along items to be donated to families.

A woman with two children and carrying bags walk on a street to leave Ukraine after crossing the Slovak-Ukrainian border in Ubla, eastern Slovakia, close to the Ukrainian city of Welykyj Beresnyj, on February 25, 2022, following Russia's invasion of the Ukraine. Photo by PETER LAZAR/AFP via Getty Images

They are particularly looking for items in very good condition such as children's clothes for all ages, toys and women's clothes and toiletries.

Drop off your donations from 9am to 10.30am. Those wishing to pick up items for their Ukrainian guests can visit from 10.30am until noon.

Friends of Chernobyl's Children (Lancaster) have also offered to fund a starter kit of underwear and pyjamas for each Ukrainian refugee child.

In partnership with City of Sanctuary and other local support organisations, Lancaster charity Global Link is currently taking in donations to help provide food, clothing and other necessary items for asylum seekers, who recently arrived from Afghanistan, Syria, Iran and Ethiopia.

Executive director Gisela Renolds said: “What we do really need are donations of smartphones (with chargers), men's clothing (small sizes), belts, socks and shoes, new boxer shorts and electric razors.

"Global Link would also appreciate donations of teas and coffees, and staple foods like rice, lentils, tinned tomatoes for our social space where we provide a weekly lunch, and daily teas/coffees.”

People can drop items off at the YMCA between 9am and 4pm on weekdays. It is possible to park outside if stopping for a short time to drop things off.

If there are any English teachers who would like to volunteer teaching English, this would also be welcomed. Global Link can be contacted on 01524 36201.