How Lancaster parents can save cash on the school commute

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Trains has teamed-up with 124 secondary schools and university technical colleges across the length and breadth of its network - including Lancaster - to offer the Education Season Ticket which offers students up to 75% off the normal adult fare.

On some routes in Lancashire, the savings are worth as much as £397 per year.

Education Season Tickets offer unlimited travel between two stations and are valid seven days a week. As such, they can be used at weekends and during the holidays – not just the 195 days per year that schools are open.

Northern is offering a special season ticket for students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participating schools in Lancaster are Central Lancaster High, Ripley St Thomas C of E Academy, Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School and Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “Parents can save hundreds of pounds per year by investing in an Education Season Ticket at the start of the academic year.

“They’ll also be able to rest assured their child will always have the means to get to and from school – and they won’t have to scramble around for the train fare each morning.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the country, with nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.