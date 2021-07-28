How Lancashire can help British Heart Foundation celebrate its 60th birthday

The BHF store in Preston celebrates the charity's 60th birthday with an eye catching window display

In the 60 years since the British Heart Foundation was created the charity has helped countless families and carried out invaluable research.

Today it needs the public's support more than ever, as Emma Dickinson, the BHF fundraising manager for Lancashire explained. She said: “The last year has been one of the toughest in our history. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic cut our investment for new research into conditions such as heart attack, stroke and vascular dementia in half last year, which will ultimately delay important scientific breakthroughs.

“But we’re not ready to stop yet – and that’s why, to celebrate our 60th birthday, we are urging everyone to join the BHF’s Team 60. From taking on a fundraising challenge, joining or forming a local fundraising group, shopping in-store or online, or by getting your business to partner with us - the ways to support us are endless.”

The BHF charity shop in Preston

She continued: "By supporting the BHF, we can keep funding vital research to find cures and treatments for the 198,000 people living with heart and circulatory diseases in Lancashire.”

Emma added: “Since launching in 1961, the BHF has funded ground-breaking discoveries to save and improve lives, including the first UK heart transplant, pacemakers and genetic testing for inherited conditions. When the BHF was founded in 1961, seven out of 10 heart attacks were fatal. Now, at least seven out of 10 people survive.

Anyone interested in fundraising for the BHF can contact Emma by emailing her at [email protected] or by calling 07823 354112.

To find out more about the BHF’s Team 60, see bhf.org.uk/birthday or here .

* Photos show the window display in the Preston BHF shop which celebrates the charity's 60th birthday.