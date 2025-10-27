Housing plans move forward for former Lancaster secondary school site

A new approach to delivering much-needed affordable homes in Skerton has been approved by Lancaster City Council’s cabinet.

Councillors have backed plans to test whether there is interest from housing developers to work in partnership with the city council to deliver affordable and social housing both on the site of the former Skerton High School and also the wider Mainway estate.

The plan follows a review of the business case for building new homes on the school site, which was granted planning permission for 135 new homes last December, and Mainway.

By potentially partnering with a developer, the council’s ambitions for Mainway can be achieved while keeping its costs under control.

A vision of how the former Skerton High site could look.

Coun Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council and cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “Building new homes costs millions and we seek to keep all options open to us to achieve our aims whilst also being ambitious for the people of Mainway.

“At this stage we are not looking to partner with a developer, but to see if there is any interest in working with us and what ideas they can bring forward.

"We are in desperate need of new affordable housing and by working with the market and looking at different ways to deliver the project, we can create better homes and strong communities that will be fit for future generations.” The Mainway estate, built in the 1960s, is facing major challenges. Many of its buildings are reaching the end of their life and the estate has struggled with issues like outdated facilities.

The council has worked with residents, holding events and consultations to understand what people want for the future.

The council’s vision is to create a modern, energy-efficient neighbourhood that offers high-quality social and affordable homes.