Housing plans for former church in Carnforth withdrawn by developers

Plans for nine homes to be developed on the site of a former church in Carnforth have been taken off the table.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
The proposals included the demolition of the Pentecostal Church in Hunter Street and erection of a two-storey building which would have comprised nine apartments.

The plans had been due to be discussed by city councillors at Monday’s planning committee meeting, but were withdrawn by the agent prior to the meeting.

The building was occupied by the Pentecostal Church until 2000, when it was bought by Carnforth Free Methodist Church.

The vacant church site in Hunter Street, Carnforth.The vacant church site in Hunter Street, Carnforth.
However, this organisation has grown since that time and had reached the stage of having to rent other buildings for their larger gatherings.

The site has been vacant for more than 12 months and, as such, is considered a brownfield site available for suitable alternative uses.

Development of the site for nine one and two bedroom properties would meet a housing need identified in the recently adopted Carnforth Neighbourhood Plan.

