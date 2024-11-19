Housing firm marks 20 years of serving Lancaster’s student community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of the celebration of 20 years since the launch of Student Housing Lancaster, those behind the scenes – Matt, Kerri, Suzannah and Calvin – reflect on their journey of providing homes for students and supporting landlords across the city.

This milestone highlights the firm’s commitment to fostering strong connections within the communities it serves and shows how far ist has come since the early days.

From the beginning, the team has always prioritised excellent customer service. With more than 60 years of combined property experience between them and a dedicated team that has worked closely together for the past five years, their focus remains on building lasting relationships.

By being the first in Lancaster to launch their website back in 2004 and opening a city centre office in 2010, they are proud to have contributed to simplifying the renting process for thousands of students and landlords alike, making a tangible difference in their lives. For many students, living away from home often for the first time is a significant transition. Student Housing Lancaster aimed to provide a supportive and secure environment to ease that change.

The Student Housing Lancaster team is celebrating 20 years since their launch.

Successfully helping approximately 27,000 students since their humble beginnings find their perfect accommodation has been incredibly rewarding.

They are proud of how their tenants have enriched not just Lancaster’s local economy but also culture, making their work all the more fulfilling.

Additionally, by partnering with local businesses, suppliers and tradespeople for all things property maintenance, they have ensured their operations benefit not just their tenants but also the wider community.

As the team looks back, they are deeply grateful for the students, landlords, contractors, and all partners who have shaped their journey.

Student Housing Lancaster launched 20 years ago this month.

Without the trust and support of their clients and collaborators, none of what the firm has achieved would have been possible.

The continued trust and loyalty has allowed them to continue their mission of creating welcoming, comfortable and safe homes where students can thrive and feel supported in Lancaster.

Here’s to the next chapter – one of continued growth, support, collaboration, and community spirit.

Student Housing Lancaster looks forward to serving you with the same dedication and passion for the next 20 years and beyond, and thanks you for being an essential part of their story.