The proposals include the demolition of the Pentecostal Church in Hunter Street and erection of a two-storey building which would comprise nine apartments.

Three of the apartments would be two-bedroomed and six would be one-bedroomed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building was occupied by the Pentecostal Church until 2000, when it was bought by Carnforth Free Methodist Church.

The vacant church site in Hunter Street, Carnforth.

However, this organisation has grown since that time and had reached the stage of having to rent other buildings for their larger gatherings.

Eventually a site was bought in Kellet Road and a new larger and purpose-built church has been built there and the church moved to that site in December 2021.

The church approached the current applicants direct who bought the site based on its residential potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site has been vacant for more than 12 months and, as such, is considered a brownfield site available for suitable

alternative uses.

Development of the site for nine one and two bedroom properties would meet a housing need identified in the recently adopted Carnforth Neighbourhood Plan.

The property would have pedestrian access directly from Hunter Street, and has no parking facilities.

The proposed development is not anticipated to generate a significant number of car trips during peak hours or on a daily

basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme has been carefully designed to complement the surrounding traditional terraced property and would enhance the character of the Conservation Area and related heritage assets.