Housing and care home plan for land near Lancaster set to get green light
The hybrid proposal by applicants Taylor Wimpey includes a full application for 58 homes and public open space, and an outline application for an extra care facility and a local centre, all on land off Lancaster Road and next to Turnpike Fold in Slyne.
The site forms part of the North Lancaster Strategic Site which is allocated for residential development of up to 700 dwellings and two hectares of employment land.
The house would be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties.
Full details of the proposed care home and local centre would be secured at a later stage, but that they would be a maximum of
three storeys. The local centre could include a coffee shop, pharmacy and community space.
Slyne-with-Hest Parish Council has not raised any objections to the proposal in principle, although it raised concerns about the amount of extra traffic movement that so many properties would generate and the impact on the A6 in that area.
It also noted that the proposed allocation of houses meant there was likely to be little affordable housing on offer, especialy for young people who would like to remain in the village and for first time buyers, or smaller properties for single people or couples wishing to downsize.
Lancashire County Council have also objected on the grounds that the scheme would not help with the lack of primary school availability in the area.
Council officers have recommended that the scheme be granted by councillors when they meet at Morecambe Town Hall on Monday October 9.
However, they asked that it be subject to conditions including a financial contribution towards provision of a new primary school; a contract entered into to secure land for the care facility, or in the event of land not being sold a financial contribution towards affordable housing; a public open space scheme and management of non-adopted parts of the site; and a mechanism for an access road to be provided through to land to the west.