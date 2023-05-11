News you can trust since 1837
Household support funding available for Lancaster residents in need

Residents experiencing financial hardship can apply for help from the Government’s Household Support Fund to pay for essential living costs.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 11th May 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 15:05 BST

Lancaster City Council has been allocated funds from the Department for Work and Pensions to offer the financial assistance to residents struggling to make ends meet and help them through the cost of living crisis.

The Household Support Fund aims to help with short-term living costs and pay for essential items such as food, energy and water bills or household appliances such as fridges and cookers.

To be eligible to apply for help from the scheme, applicants must be aged 16 years and over, live in the Lancaster district and be able to demonstrate that they are struggling to afford such necessities or to pay their bills.

For more information and to apply online, visit lancaster.gov.uk/hsf – a useful set of frequently asked questions is also available to help applicants apply.

Whilst applying online is the easiest way to apply, anyone having difficulty can call the council on 01524 582000 between the hours of 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday (phonelines open at 10am on Wednesdays).

Applicants can also seek help by visiting the customer service centres at Lancaster Town Hall between the hours of 9am to 1pm on those days.

Applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis and awards are at the discretion of the council.

The council is also working in partnership with North Lancashire Citizens Advice and the Lancaster District Food Justice Partnership to offer longer term support for residents in the greatest need.

