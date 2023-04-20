Housebuilder submits planning applications to deliver 277 new homes in Lancaster

The larger of the two proposed schemes, which would deliver 232 new homes, is located on land off Grab Lane which has been allocated for housing in the Lancaster City Council Local Plan.

The smaller scheme, for 45 new homes, is located on land at Ashton Road, which is within the Lancaster South Broad Location for Growth, as identified in the Local Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to providing new open market housing, the schemes will also deliver a range of benefits to the local community, including affordable homes to meet local housing need, the creation of new landscaped open space, an equipped area of play, and improvements to the local highway network.

An example of Story Homes housing.

Travel plans will be in place for both developments, highlighting the sustainable travel options available to all residents. There will also be electric vehicle charging points, and cycle storage provision for all homes.

Both developments include a mix of two to six-bedroom new homes, which offer flexible, open plan spaces designed for modern living, and energy efficient features which include low energy lighting, highly efficient hot water heating systems and photovoltaic panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land manager at Story Homes Paul Fenton said: “Following a thorough period of engagement with local and statutory stakeholders, we are pleased to have submitted a full planning application to Lancaster City Council for the delivery of 232 new homes on the land off Grab Lane in Lancaster.

“The scheme has been carefully designed to respect the local landscape character and heritage setting, with particular attention paid to the prominence of the nearby Ashton Memorial and Williamson Park.

An example of Story Homes housing.

“It will deliver a range of family homes that will help to meet local housing need, with a number of affordable homes. The homes will be complemented by an attractive landscaped area which will offer ecological and biodiversity benefits through natural surface water management features.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow land manager David Hayward said: “We’re delighted to have submitted a full planning application for the delivery of 45 new homes in Lancaster.

"The proposed development will deliver a number of benefits to the local community, including affordable housing for people with a connection to the area, and improvement to the local highway that will assist with pedestrian connections to local services and amenities.”

The proposed developments would help create additional employment through new opportunities for local sub-contractors and the supply chain and contribute positively to the local economy both during the construction phase and after the new homes have been occupied by residents.