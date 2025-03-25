Hotly tipped newcomers headline Lancaster Music Co-op fundraiser

Shimmering guitar riffs, groovy basslines and hip-hop infused drumbeats will be in the offing when a very exciting new band headlines Lancaster Music Co-op’s latest free music showcase later this week.

Supermodel, a rising indie band from Morecambe and Kendal, top the bill at the co-op’s regular monthly club night upstairs at The Pub on China Street from 7.30pm this Friday, March 28.

The night is once again a fundraiser towards the re-opening of the co-op’s non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space on Lodge Street.

It has been homeless since 2018 when building owners Lancaster City Council deemed it unsafe.

Paddy Garrigan and the Stroller Priests.

Formed in January last year, Supermodel have kept a low profile to focus on writing original material.

They create a truly unique sonic colour palette while also maintaining a familiar and infectious rock and indie sound. Their music is ever evolving, with each song having its own distinct voice.

Two brilliant bands are providing support. Paddy Garrigan and the Stroller Priests are a three-piece alt-folk/rock band from Kendal and Lancaster, featuring songwriter Paddy on electric guitar, acoustic guitar and mandolin; Ben McCabe on drums, French horn and backing vocals; and Darren Leadsom on bass and backing vocals.

They served up story songs with great melodies, occasional wig-outs and pleasant squawks. Expect to encounter sea monsters, James Joyce, the afterlife, Dad’s Army, stoned town centre freaks and the universe blues – all set to a deftly musical soundtrack of runaway grunge, barreling (or barrel housing) rock’n’roll, mandolin dub, melodious folk and epic guitar heroics.

Supermodel.

Their first album ‘I Jumped Ship’, championed by 6Music DJ Tom Robinson, was released in 2016, and the single ‘Sea Monsters’ received national airplay on BBC 6 Music. A second LP is in the works.

Wonderful north west singer-songwriter Betty Kendrick, renowned for her hauntingly distinctive sound, will be opening proceedings.

With a fusion of dark folk, blues, and indie influences, Kendrick’s unique rhythm and rich vocals are complemented by her guitar work, which seamlessly shifts between bold, defiant chords and intricate fingerpicking. Drawing inspiration from artists such as Ray Lamontagne, Keaton Henson, Hozier, and Tracy Chapman, Kendrick has crafted an unmistakable sound that compels listeners to pause and take notice - a rare emotional depth.

Betty Kendrick.

Co-op director Derek Meins said: “We’re delighted to welcome Supermodel to Lancaster Music Co-op presents. They are only just getting started but their superb debut single ‘Internal Dryout’ was rightly acclaimed and they are really gearing up to make a splash on the local music scene.

“With two fantastic support acts on offer too, this is a night not to be missed.”

With a long-term lease now in place on the co-op building, repairs to the roof and exterior are all but complete and the interior rooms slowly taking shape – led by Carnforth-based Duckett Building Services and funded by £1.2m from the government’s Community Ownership Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Lancaster’s High Street Heritage Action Zone and Lancaster City Council.

But another £450,000 is needed to fit out the building, meaning there can be no let up in the fundraising efforts.

Derek added: “It’s a challenging target, but every heartening show of support from the community at events like this take us a vital step closer to reopening.

“I’d urge anyone who loves music and its place in our local community to get along to The Pub and start their weekend in style.”

Co-op merchandise and a donation points will give gig-goers the chance to contribute to the fundraising mission this Friday. You can also donate at www.gofundme.com/f/support-lancaster-music-coop