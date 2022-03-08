Saturday saw the fundraising St John’s Hospice Forget Me Not Ball event return to the Mazuma Stadium in Morecambe.Guests enjoyed a four-course dinner and live entertainment was provided by pop, indie and rock covers band ‘Here’s To Us’.The ball was the first event dedicated to the Forget Me Not Centre, a brand new facility opening soon at St John’s Hospice, which will provide children and whole family bereavement support.
1. Dancefloor fun at the St John's Hospice Forget Me Not Ball at the Mazuma Stadium in Morecambe on Saturday.
Having fun on the dance floor.
Photo: sub
2. Emma Bales and party at the St John's Hospice Forget Me Not Ball at the Mazuma Stadium in Morecambe on Saturday.
Emma Bales and party at the Forget Me Not Bal.
Photo: sub
3. Ba Fitness at the St John's Hospice Forget Me Not Ball at the Mazuma Stadium in Morecambe on Saturday.
The BA Fitness pose for a group photo.
Photo: sub
4. All smiles from Elaine Midgley and her party.
All smiles from Elaine Midgley and her party.
Photo: sub