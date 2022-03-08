Saturday saw the fundraising St John’s Hospice Forget Me Not Ball event return to the Mazuma Stadium in Morecambe.Guests enjoyed a four-course dinner and live entertainment was provided by pop, indie and rock covers band ‘Here’s To Us’.The ball was the first event dedicated to the Forget Me Not Centre, a brand new facility opening soon at St John’s Hospice, which will provide children and whole family bereavement support.