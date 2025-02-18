Horseride to be held in memory of North Lancashire Bridleways Society founder Eve Hall

A special horseride is being held in memory of North Lancashire Bridleways Society founder Eve Hall, who passed away recently at the age of 86.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eve Hall Memorial Ride will take place from 10am on Sunday April 6 from J36 Rural Auction Centre at Crooklands, Milnthorpe.

The event, which will include a pleasure ride and lead rein course, will raise funds for North West Air Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For full details and an application form, go online at https://nlbs.org.uk/news.html

Eve Hall, the founder and driving force behind North Lancashire Bridleways Society, died at the age of 86.

Eve was the founder and driving force behind North Lancashire Bridleways Society.

She had an inspirational love of horses and the great outdoors which spanned a lifetime.

Although born in Wrexham, Eve moved to Morecambe with her husband Mac and their two children, Karon and Duncan when Mac began working at the college in Lancaster.

Eve later taught at Skerton Secondary School and Our Lady’s High School.

Eve founded the North Lancashire Bridleway Society in 1997, working tirelessly as chairperson until 2022.