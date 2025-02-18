Horseride to be held in memory of North Lancashire Bridleways Society founder Eve Hall

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Feb 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 15:53 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A special horseride is being held in memory of North Lancashire Bridleways Society founder Eve Hall, who passed away recently at the age of 86.

The Eve Hall Memorial Ride will take place from 10am on Sunday April 6 from J36 Rural Auction Centre at Crooklands, Milnthorpe.

The event, which will include a pleasure ride and lead rein course, will raise funds for North West Air Ambulance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For full details and an application form, go online at https://nlbs.org.uk/news.html

Eve Hall, the founder and driving force behind North Lancashire Bridleways Society, died at the age of 86.Eve Hall, the founder and driving force behind North Lancashire Bridleways Society, died at the age of 86.
Eve Hall, the founder and driving force behind North Lancashire Bridleways Society, died at the age of 86.

Eve was the founder and driving force behind North Lancashire Bridleways Society.

She had an inspirational love of horses and the great outdoors which spanned a lifetime.

Although born in Wrexham, Eve moved to Morecambe with her husband Mac and their two children, Karon and Duncan when Mac began working at the college in Lancaster.

Eve later taught at Skerton Secondary School and Our Lady’s High School.

Eve founded the North Lancashire Bridleway Society in 1997, working tirelessly as chairperson until 2022.

Related topics:Lancaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice