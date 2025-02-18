Horseride to be held in memory of North Lancashire Bridleways Society founder Eve Hall
The Eve Hall Memorial Ride will take place from 10am on Sunday April 6 from J36 Rural Auction Centre at Crooklands, Milnthorpe.
The event, which will include a pleasure ride and lead rein course, will raise funds for North West Air Ambulance.
For full details and an application form, go online at https://nlbs.org.uk/news.html
Eve was the founder and driving force behind North Lancashire Bridleways Society.
She had an inspirational love of horses and the great outdoors which spanned a lifetime.
Although born in Wrexham, Eve moved to Morecambe with her husband Mac and their two children, Karon and Duncan when Mac began working at the college in Lancaster.
Eve later taught at Skerton Secondary School and Our Lady’s High School.
Eve founded the North Lancashire Bridleway Society in 1997, working tirelessly as chairperson until 2022.
