Hornby artist Chas Jacobs paints to promote Lancashire

Artist Chas Jacobs has painted 15 iconic Lancashire landmarks to form the centrepiece of a media campaign.

Chas, from Hornby, has been commissioned to paint the landmarks from around the county for for BBC Radio Lancashire to use as part of its #WeLoveLancashire campaign.

Morecambe by Chas Jacobs. Picture: BBC Radio Lancashire

The landmarks featured in the paintings include the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster, the Eric Morecambe Statue in Morecambe, the Wainwright Bridge in Blackburn, Jubliee Tower in Darwen, Lytham Windmill, Blackpool Tower and Clitheroe Castle.

Chas has spent more than 20 years painting colourful Lancashire scenes in his own unique style which has now caught the eye of the team at BBC Radio Lancashire.

John Clayton, managing editor of BBC Radio Lancashire, said: “We commissioned Chas to come up with these iconic images for our #WeLoveLancashire campaign as they depict our beautiful county in such a bright, positive and happy way.

“We want to highlight everything which is brilliant about Lancashire – the people, places and diversity of the region – and we will be striving to showcase this across BBC Radio Lancashire even more, every single day.”

As part of the campaign, artist Chas Jacobs’ original acrylic images will be on display at BBC Radio Lancashire from Monday, June 17.