Homes for homeless plan at former Lancaster CAB offices

Plans for the former Citizens Advice Bureau offices in Lancaster to be turned into housing for homeless people have been submitted to the city council.

87 King Street is owned by Lancaster City Council and is currently empty vacant office space. The last tenant was the Citizens Advice Bureau, who vacated the building in 2021 and now operate out of a community space in George Street.

While a change of use has already been approved for the property, along with listed building approval, additional permission for work on the site now needs council permission.

This includes minor alterations to windows and lighting, and associated internal layout changes.

The former CAB building in King Street. Photo: Google Street View

The three-and-a-half storey building is an end of terrace Georgian property that stands on the eastern side of King Street. It is grade II listed and it is located within Lancaster’s Conservation Area.

It is proposed to convert the existing building from office space into single single accommodation self-contained flats as part of the council’s short term supported housing for single homeless across the district.

This would include space to provide office space/training room and a communal kitchen, which can be used by staff for the benefit of the services located in the city centre as required.

At present, within the city centre area, there are three other existing services run by Calico House Group at 50 Portland Street (four units), 50 Aldcliffe Road (eight units) and 3A Mary Street (five units), which provides shared supported housing with a staff team based at 50 Aldcliffe Road and visiting support at the other two premises.

A purpose built facility was commissioned some years ago at Oak Tree House, West Road, run by Jigsaw Homes, which provides 23 units and is the largest facility for single homeless households in Lancaster, but in more recent years, there has been a pressing need to increase the number of bedspaces available.

87 King Street, along with Jubilee Court (12 apartments with no office or communal facilities), would provide self-contained accommodation with tenancy related visiting support (not care) and also is envisaged to provide the final stage supported accommodation, where support would eventually taper off and provide a more independent setting for the client group.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, considerable efforts have been made by the city council to bring all rough sleepers indoors. Because of the lack of suitable move on accommodation becoming available within the existing social housing stock, it has been necessary to increase the supply of short term supported housing services locally, with Mary Street being the most recent addition of five additional shared supported housing beds in the city centre.

The pressures are ongoing with the most recent increase of capacity in the form of 12 additional apartments having been handed over in early 2023 but the pressures and demand for temporary accommodation is not expected to reduce over the short/medium term.

All existing supported housing schemes are currently at capacity and further individuals are currently placed in bed and breakfast accommodation within the district.