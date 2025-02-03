Holocaust survivor to speak of her experience at special Lancaster University event

The event is being held as part of the Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations in what is the 80th anniversary year of the liberation of Auschwitz.

A Holocaust survivor who was among the children evacuated to Britain on the famous ‘Children’s Transports’ is to give a talk at Lancaster University today, Monday.

Lady Milena Grenfell-Baines MBE will talk about her experience of being evacuated in 1939 from Czechoslovakia to Britain on Sir Nicholas Winton’s famous ‘Children's Transports’.

Her story, and that of the 668 children like her, was recently told in a film starring Anthony Hopkins, One Life.

This will be one of the very last opportunities to engage directly with a Holocaust survivor. It is being held as part of the Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations in what is the 80th anniversary year of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The 45 minute talk (plus Q&A) will be held from 2.30pm until 4pm in Management School lecture theatre 17.

The event will also feature a 15 minute talk by Jenna Mornas of Lancaster University called Letters from Drancy.