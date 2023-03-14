News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
56 minutes ago TikTok to be investigated by National Cyber Security Centre
1 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
3 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
3 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
4 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87

Historic stately home near Lancaster scoops environmental gong at Red Rose Awards

Leighton Hall has succeeded in winning the Environmental, Social and Governance Award at Lancashire Business View’s Red Rose Awards.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:08 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 10:08 GMT

The awards were held last week at held in Blackpool’s Winer Gardens ballroom and Estate Manager Lucy Arthurs collected the award on behalf of the Leighton team in front of more than 1,000 business professionals.

Lucy said: “We were so excited to be short listed and just getting to the final was a fantastic achievement, but to bring this award home is an incredible testimony to all the team’s hard work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We take our environmental and social responsibilities very seriously and for this to be recognised and celebrated in such a public way is wonderful.

The Leighton Hall team celebrates the award.
The Leighton Hall team celebrates the award.
The Leighton Hall team celebrates the award.
Most Popular

“The estate makes up 10 per cent of the Silverdale & Arnside AONB and consists of 450 acres of woodland.

"Each generation at Leighton has taken responsibility for the natural environment and local community seriously and this work continues today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This year we’ve re-established a woodland by planting 30,000 trees, helped endangered butterflies, developed a bulb planting programme for pollinators and established a forest school for pre-school children and educational visits; as well as supporting local cancer care charities with their fundraising."

Event founder Richard Slater, also the publisher of Lancashire Business View magazine, said: “The Red Rose Awards, now in its thirteenth year, are very hotly contested, so Leighton Hall should be very proud that they have seen off all the competition to win this award!

As award winners, Leighton collected a trophy specially crafted by trophy partner Pendle Engineering.

Presenter Graham Liver compered the evening, with entertainment from Hot Piece of Brass, MH Productions and The Fun Experts. Headline sponsors for the event were Forbes Solicitors and Barclays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The official judging partner of the awards was Lancaster University and validation partner was RSM.

LancasterBlackpool