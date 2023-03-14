Historic stately home near Lancaster scoops environmental gong at Red Rose Awards

The awards were held last week at held in Blackpool’s Winer Gardens ballroom and Estate Manager Lucy Arthurs collected the award on behalf of the Leighton team in front of more than 1,000 business professionals.

Lucy said: “We were so excited to be short listed and just getting to the final was a fantastic achievement, but to bring this award home is an incredible testimony to all the team’s hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We take our environmental and social responsibilities very seriously and for this to be recognised and celebrated in such a public way is wonderful.

The Leighton Hall team celebrates the award.

“The estate makes up 10 per cent of the Silverdale & Arnside AONB and consists of 450 acres of woodland.

"Each generation at Leighton has taken responsibility for the natural environment and local community seriously and this work continues today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year we’ve re-established a woodland by planting 30,000 trees, helped endangered butterflies, developed a bulb planting programme for pollinators and established a forest school for pre-school children and educational visits; as well as supporting local cancer care charities with their fundraising."

Event founder Richard Slater, also the publisher of Lancashire Business View magazine, said: “The Red Rose Awards, now in its thirteenth year, are very hotly contested, so Leighton Hall should be very proud that they have seen off all the competition to win this award!

As award winners, Leighton collected a trophy specially crafted by trophy partner Pendle Engineering.

Presenter Graham Liver compered the evening, with entertainment from Hot Piece of Brass, MH Productions and The Fun Experts. Headline sponsors for the event were Forbes Solicitors and Barclays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad