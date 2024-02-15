Historic project in Lancaster village will ring the changes for generations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Launched on Jubilee Day in June 2022, the project has been to replace the three unsafe bells in St Cuthbert’s Church, which had not been rung properly for more than 50 years, with a ring of eight bells from a closed church near Accrington, refurbished and remodelled by John Taylor & Co, Bellfounders, of Loughborough.

The oldest original bell had been in the church for more than 500 years and this has been re-hung as a chiming bell.

The church now has bells which can not only ring out over the surrounding countryside for at least another 500 years but can also provide opportunities for the learning of the ancient art of bellringing for generations to come.

Over Kellet's St Cuthbert's Church.

As a village project it has had more than 70 active supporters, either with helping to raise over £110,000 to finance it or being involved with the physical work of removing the old bells and replacing them with the new ones.

Corporate and charitable sponsors have included the Duchy of Lancaster, Lancashire County Council, The Keltek Trust, The Lancashire Association of Change Ringers, Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund, The Lancashire Environmental Fund and Over Kellet Parish Council.

The weekend of Celebration and Thanksgiving marks the completion of the project on time and on budget and will include an opportunity to view, ring and listen to the bells on the Saturday with a service taken by the Rt Rev Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn, on Sunday, which will be attended by representatives of sponsors and other supporters as well as local residents.