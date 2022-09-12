Historic occasion as Mayor reads Proclamation of the King from Lancaster and Morecambe Town Hall steps
Members of the public were in attendance to watch the Mayor read the proclamation of the new King from the steps of both Lancaster and Morecambe Town Halls on Sunday (September 11).
Nationally this took place on Saturday in London, followed by regional proclamations yesterday.
The Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Joyce Pritchard, read the proclamation from the steps of Lancaster Town Hall at 3pm and Morecambe Town Hall at 4.15pm.
The books of condolence at both town halls were available to sign before and after the reading of the proclamation.
Coun Pritchard had placed bouquets of flowers in Dalton Square in Lancaster and the sunken gardens at Morecambe Town Hall on Friday.
Members of the public have also been leaving floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at the same locations.
Books of condolence have been opened at both Lancaster and Morecambe town halls and a digital book has been opened by Lancashire County Council at www.lancashire.gov.uk