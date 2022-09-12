Historic occasion as Mayor reads Proclamation of the King from Lancaster and Morecambe Town Hall steps

Nationally this took place on Saturday in London, followed by regional proclamations yesterday.

The Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Joyce Pritchard, read the proclamation from the steps of Lancaster Town Hall at 3pm and Morecambe Town Hall at 4.15pm.

The books of condolence at both town halls were available to sign before and after the reading of the proclamation.

Crowds gather in Dalton Square in Lancaster for the Proclamation of the King. Picture by Josh Brandwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Pritchard had placed bouquets of flowers in Dalton Square in Lancaster and the sunken gardens at Morecambe Town Hall on Friday.

Members of the public have also been leaving floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at the same locations.

Books of condolence have been opened at both Lancaster and Morecambe town halls and a digital book has been opened by Lancashire County Council at www.lancashire.gov.uk

A choir sang at the proclamation in Lancaster. Picture by Josh Brandwood.

Waiting for the proclamation to begin in Lancaster. Picture by Josh Brandwood.