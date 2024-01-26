Historic Lancaster pub’s stage is ‘essential’ for thriving music scene, business and tourism

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Claire Tomlinson, landlady of the Grade II listed John O’Gaunt pub in Market Street, says a stage is essential for live music, business and tourism.

She plans to attend a Lancaster City Council planning meeting on Monday, where heritage officers are recommending the stage should be removed.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has submitted a retrospective planning application, seeking listed building consent to keep the unauthorised stage.

Landlady Claire Tomlinson (left) with manager Naomi Ryan with some of the petition.

But conservation officers believe the stage harms the appearance of the pub’s interior and bow window, and stage activities also risk damaging the pub’s stained glass window.

Claire, 38, began working in hospitality aged 15 and later moved into bar work. Her current planning application is supported by more than 200 letters sent to the city council and more than 1,000 people have signed a petition.

In addition to running the John O’Gaunt pub, she helps with the Local Sounds of the City Facebook blog, which promotes gigs, music opportunities and open-mic nights at venues across Lancaster and beyond.

The former Our Lady’s pupil said: “We have music on here almost every day, except Christmas. I have been here for about eight years and took on the tenancy in 2020. We got through the pandemic and the lockdowns, and have really built up the business.

Landlady Claire Tomlinson (right) with manager Naomi Ryan pictured on the stage with some of the petition.

"We get bands playing here from all over the world – from Brazil, the United States and Spain, for example. Some of them have record deals, some are smaller. We also have local bands.

"The music scene here is getting bigger and we are attracting customers from the Lancaster district and outside. There was someone here who travelled 300 miles from the other end of the country for a gig. Music here is bringing in so much tourism. I don’t understand why they would want to take it away.”

She added: “I love music. Who doesn’t? Whether you are happy or sad, celebrating or grieving, music plays a part. I also love gigs. The best part of working here is the pub’s community and music.”

Claire said the new stage was put up last Easter and suits both customers and performers.

“The stage raises up the performers, meaning the audience can see and hear them better,” she said. “You can now see the bands well from the back of the pub and around the bar.

"People with disabilities, such as wheelchair users or people with sight problems, also prefer a stage. It means the audience are more spaced apart and customers can move about easily without bumping into each other. The new arrangement works better for everyone.”

Claire said she was confused with the planning enforcement procedure, which came “out of the blue”, apparently stemming from a complaint to the city council.

However, she said she was happy to discuss things and see if solutions could be found, rather than getting rid of it.

She added: “If we have to get rid of the stage, it will no doubt impact on customer numbers and takings at the bar. Live music is a really important part of business."