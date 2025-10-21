Historic Lancaster pub announces new opening date

The Ring o' Bells in Lancaster.

Popular city centre pub the Ring o’ Bells is to reopen next month.

The new pub owners announced last week that they would be reopening the popular King Street venue “before Christmas”.

And they have now revealed that they will be opening the doors again on November 28.

They said on Facebook: "Ring the bells! Save the date. Our planned opening date is Friday the 28th of November! A lot of work to be done between now and then but we are raring to go! And are excited to get this fantastic pub back open! And before Christmas too.”

Last November it was reported that the pub was up for sale for £450,000 freehold.

The Grade II* listed 18th century venue has planning permission for six apartments.

Plans for the regeneration of the pub were given the green light in 2022.